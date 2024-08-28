Visa to Enhance Digital Payments With New Advisory Service

Visa Inc. V has recently launched a new service called the Money Movement Advisory Practice in the United States and Canada. This service, offered by its Visa Consulting & Analytics arm, aims to help businesses and partners navigate the complex world of digital payments, which includes various ways to transfer money across different platforms and channels.

The service is a response to the growing demand for quick and easy payment solutions. Its Money Movement solutions, like Visa Direct, enable real-time and secure transactions around the world, allowing clients to reach almost 8.5 billion endpoints in many countries and currencies. This creates opportunities in a market estimated to be worth $200 trillion globally, per the payment juggernaut.

Its new practice will help the clients define strategies and improve user experiences related to money movement, making it easier and faster to integrate Visa's payment solutions into their systems. This is expected to bring more traffic to its expanding network. This is part of the company's broader effort to offer innovative financial services and support their clients' growth and customer retention efforts.

This new value-added service joins another service launched last year called the global AI Advisory Practice. The AI Advisory Practice helps clients understand and use artificial intelligence and generative AI (Gen AI) more effectively in their operations. This highlights the company's commitment to expanding its consulting services to cover key areas, helping clients stay competitive in rapidly evolving fields.

Adding such new services helps Visa to stay in the leading position in the payments landscape. This enables the company to set standards in a competitive market, giving it the first-mover advantage in many cases. This allows Visa to expand its market share globally, driving its transactions processed figures.

Visa's Price Performance

Shares of Visa have gained 10% in the past year compared with the industry's 14.5% jump.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

