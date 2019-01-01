The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for The RealReal
The RealReal Questions & Answers
The latest price target for The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting REAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 240.14% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and The RealReal maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of The RealReal, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for The RealReal was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest The RealReal (REAL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $10.00. The current price The RealReal (REAL) is trading at is $2.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
