Redwire (NYSE:RDW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$32.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$32.9M
Earnings History
Redwire Questions & Answers
When is Redwire (NYSE:RDW) reporting earnings?
Redwire (RDW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Redwire (NYSE:RDW)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Redwire’s (NYSE:RDW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $41.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
