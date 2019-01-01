Redwire (NYSE:RDW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Redwire
Redwire Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Redwire (NYSE: RDW) was reported by Jefferies on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting RDW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 232.23% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Redwire (NYSE: RDW) was provided by Jefferies, and Redwire initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Redwire, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Redwire was filed on September 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Redwire (RDW) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Redwire (RDW) is trading at is $4.51, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
