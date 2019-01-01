Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Radian Group
The latest price target for Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) was reported by B of A Securities on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.50 expecting RDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) was provided by B of A Securities, and Radian Group downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Radian Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Radian Group was filed on November 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Radian Group (RDN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $25.00 to $22.50. The current price Radian Group (RDN) is trading at is $21.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
