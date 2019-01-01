Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Radian Group beat estimated earnings by 53.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was down $17.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 3.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radian Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.71 0.69 0.67 EPS Actual 1.07 0.67 0.75 0.68 Revenue Estimate 244.90M 251.60M 265.88M 276.47M Revenue Actual 261.44M 249.12M 254.76M 271.87M

