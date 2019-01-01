ñol

Radian Group
(NYSE:RDN)
21.10
-0.25[-1.17%]
At close: Jun 3
21.10
00
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low21.04 - 21.33
52 Week High/Low19.17 - 24.84
Open / Close21.16 / 21.1
Float / Outstanding171.7M / 172.8M
Vol / Avg.998.3K / 1.8M
Mkt Cap3.6B
P/E5.98
50d Avg. Price21.69
Div / Yield0.8/3.79%
Payout Ratio17.56
EPS1.02
Total Float171.7M

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Radian Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$1.170

Quarterly Revenue

$254.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$293M

Earnings Recap

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Radian Group beat estimated earnings by 53.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was down $17.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 3.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radian Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.69 0.71 0.69 0.67
EPS Actual 1.07 0.67 0.75 0.68
Revenue Estimate 244.90M 251.60M 265.88M 276.47M
Revenue Actual 261.44M 249.12M 254.76M 271.87M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.69 0.71 0.69 0.67
EPS Actual 1.07 0.67 0.75 0.68
Revenue Estimate 244.90M 251.60M 265.88M 276.47M
Revenue Actual 261.44M 249.12M 254.76M 271.87M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Radian Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Radian Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) reporting earnings?
A

Radian Group (RDN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Q
What were Radian Group’s (NYSE:RDN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $229.1M, which beat the estimate of $226.4M.

