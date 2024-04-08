RADCOM, Lotus Technology And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Accenture plc ACN agreed to acquire CLIMB to expand technology capabilities. Accenture shares climbed 0.3% to $333.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Agenus Inc. AGEN disclosed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of common stock. Agenus shares fell 4.7% to $0.48 in after-hours trading.

Lotus Technology Inc. LOT is expected to report its unaudited fourth quarter financial results before the opening bell on April 8, 2024. Lotus Technology shares gained 0.6% to close at $6.76 on Friday.

RADCOM Ltd. RDCM said that Mr. Guy Shemesh is stepping down from the role of CEO, effective April 7, 2024, due to personal reasons. The company’s board named Mr. Hilik Itman as interim CEO, effective April 7, 2024. RADCOM shares fell 2.4% to $10.52 in the after-hours trading session.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. BRAG reported the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Ronen Kannor. The company confirmed that it has started the search for a replacement CFO. Matevž Mazij, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board said, "We thank Ronen for his dedication and commitment to Bragg over the past four years and for his unwavering service as a pivotal member of the leadership team." Bragg Gaming shares gained 1.1% to close at $ 6.60 on Friday.

