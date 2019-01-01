Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Radcom beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $1.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radcom's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.07 -0.04 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 10.58M 10.21M 9.70M 9.21M Revenue Actual 11.16M 10.23M 9.76M 9.14M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.