RADCOM Shares Gain On Q1 Beat, Guidance Boost

RADCOM Ltd RDCM reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year to $10.6 million, ahead of the consensus of $10.2 million.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beat the consensus loss of $(0.04).

RADCOM held $70.9 million in cash and equivalents.

RADCOM said it was selected by DISH Network Corp DISH DISH Wireless to monitor customers' experience across 5G Smart Network.

Commenting on the results and recent announcements, Eyal Harari, CEO, said, "we are excited that DISH selected RADCOM to monitor America's first 5G Smart Network. This win continues the positive momentum since the start of 2022 and is the second new 5G customer win that brings us to a total of $5O million in new contracts this year."

Outlook: RADCOM raised its FY22 revenue guidance from $42 million-$45 million to $43 million-$47 million versus the consensus of $43.6 million.

Price Action: RDCM shares traded higher by 8.18% at $11.90 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

