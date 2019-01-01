QQQ
Recipharm AB is a global biotechnology company that develops pharmaceutical drugs and technologies. The company operates in two core areas that include development and technology, and manufacturing. Recipharm's largest business stream is its manufacturing operation, which focuses on delivering a large number of pharmaceuticals in a variety of dosage forms. This segment also provides packaging services for customers. The company's overall business model focuses on uniting licensed development and manufacturing companies.

Recipharm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Recipharm (RCPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Recipharm (OTCEM: RCPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Recipharm's (RCPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Recipharm.

Q

What is the target price for Recipharm (RCPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Recipharm

Q

Current Stock Price for Recipharm (RCPHF)?

A

The stock price for Recipharm (OTCEM: RCPHF) is $16.05 last updated Fri Oct 30 2020 15:48:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Recipharm (RCPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Recipharm.

Q

When is Recipharm (OTCEM:RCPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Recipharm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Recipharm (RCPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Recipharm.

Q

What sector and industry does Recipharm (RCPHF) operate in?

A

Recipharm is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.