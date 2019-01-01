R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

R1 RCM missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $43.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at R1 RCM's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.09 0.07 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.11 0.05 0.06 -2.37 Revenue Estimate 399.26M 373.37M 343.42M 339.19M Revenue Actual 398.90M 379.70M 353.40M 342.60M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.