|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.110
|0.110
|0.0000
|REV
|399.260M
|398.900M
|-360.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in R1 RCM’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).
The latest price target for R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting RCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.91% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) is $27.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for R1 RCM.
R1 RCM’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for R1 RCM.
R1 RCM is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.