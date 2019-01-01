QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
24.72 - 27.35
Vol / Avg.
3.4M/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.71 - 29.03
Mkt Cap
7.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.76
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
278.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 4:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 4:55AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 7:54AM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 4:41PM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 12:31PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 7:33AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
R1 RCM Inc helps U.S. hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers to more efficiently manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance, and benefits verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation and collections. The company's core offering consists of comprehensive, integrated technology and revenue cycle management services. The majority of the revenue comes from the operating fees received.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.110 0.0000
REV399.260M398.900M-360.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

R1 RCM Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy R1 RCM (RCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are R1 RCM's (RCM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for R1 RCM (RCM) stock?

A

The latest price target for R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting RCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.91% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for R1 RCM (RCM)?

A

The stock price for R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) is $27.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does R1 RCM (RCM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for R1 RCM.

Q

When is R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) reporting earnings?

A

R1 RCM’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is R1 RCM (RCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for R1 RCM.

Q

What sector and industry does R1 RCM (RCM) operate in?

A

R1 RCM is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.