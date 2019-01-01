R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for R1 RCM
R1 RCM Questions & Answers
The latest price target for R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) was reported by Guggenheim on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RCM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) was provided by Guggenheim, and R1 RCM initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of R1 RCM, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for R1 RCM was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest R1 RCM (RCM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price R1 RCM (RCM) is trading at is $21.74, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
