Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.6 - 6.62
Mkt Cap
348.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
62.2M
Outstanding
Ricardo PLC is a provider of business solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's operating segments include Energy & Environment, Rail, Automotive and Industrial, Defense, and Performance Products, and Strategic Consulting & Software. Its Automotive and Industrial segment generates most of the revenue for the company. The company operates in the UK, Mainland Europe, North America, China, Australia, Rest of Asia, and Rest of the World.

Ricardo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ricardo (RCDOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ricardo (OTCPK: RCDOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ricardo's (RCDOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ricardo.

Q

What is the target price for Ricardo (RCDOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ricardo

Q

Current Stock Price for Ricardo (RCDOF)?

A

The stock price for Ricardo (OTCPK: RCDOF) is $5.6025 last updated Mon Oct 18 2021 13:35:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ricardo (RCDOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ricardo.

Q

When is Ricardo (OTCPK:RCDOF) reporting earnings?

A

Ricardo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ricardo (RCDOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ricardo.

Q

What sector and industry does Ricardo (RCDOF) operate in?

A

Ricardo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.