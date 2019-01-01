Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Roblox missed estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $150.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 26.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Roblox's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.14 0.23 0.12 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.13 -0.25 -0.46 Revenue Estimate 763.29M 636.53M 689.21M 517.83M Revenue Actual 568.77M 509.34M 454.10M 386.98M

