Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Roblox missed estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $150.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 26.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Roblox's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.14
|0.23
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.25
|-0.13
|-0.25
|-0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|763.29M
|636.53M
|689.21M
|517.83M
|Revenue Actual
|568.77M
|509.34M
|454.10M
|386.98M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Roblox using advanced sorting and filters.
Roblox Questions & Answers
Roblox (RBLX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.46, which missed the estimate of $0.12.
The Actual Revenue was $387M, which missed the estimate of $517.8M.
