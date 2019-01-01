Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:03 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ribbon Comms reported in-line EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $19.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 22.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ribbon Comms's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.12 0.10 0.02 EPS Actual 0.01 0.11 0.17 0.03 Revenue Estimate 252.55M 220.57M 218.31M 193.52M Revenue Actual 230.58M 210.40M 211.21M 192.77M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Ribbon Comms management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.03 and $0.06 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.