Ribbon Comms
(NASDAQ:RBBN)
3.00
-0.13[-4.15%]
At close: Jun 3
3.00
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low2.98 - 3.15
52 Week High/Low2.58 - 8.31
Open / Close3.09 / 3
Float / Outstanding71.8M / 150.1M
Vol / Avg.382.9K / 435.3K
Mkt Cap450.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.47
Total Float71.8M

Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ribbon Comms reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$-0.080

Quarterly Revenue

$173.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$173.2M

Earnings Recap

Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:03 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ribbon Comms reported in-line EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $19.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 22.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ribbon Comms's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.12 0.10 0.02
EPS Actual 0.01 0.11 0.17 0.03
Revenue Estimate 252.55M 220.57M 218.31M 193.52M
Revenue Actual 230.58M 210.40M 211.21M 192.77M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Ribbon Comms management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.03 and $0.06 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ribbon Comms using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Ribbon Comms Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) reporting earnings?
A

Ribbon Comms (RBBN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which beat the estimate of $-0.09.

Q
What were Ribbon Comms’s (NASDAQ:RBBN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $55.7M, which beat the estimate of $53.9M.

