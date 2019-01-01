QQQ
Range
9.88 - 9.92
Vol / Avg.
105.9K/382.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.69 - 10.87
Mkt Cap
712.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.88
P/E
-
EPS
0.11
Shares
71.9M
Outstanding
RedBall Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

RedBall Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RedBall Acquisition (RBAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RedBall Acquisition (NYSE: RBAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RedBall Acquisition's (RBAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RedBall Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for RedBall Acquisition (RBAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RedBall Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for RedBall Acquisition (RBAC)?

A

The stock price for RedBall Acquisition (NYSE: RBAC) is $9.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:41:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RedBall Acquisition (RBAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RedBall Acquisition.

Q

When is RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) reporting earnings?

A

RedBall Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RedBall Acquisition (RBAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RedBall Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does RedBall Acquisition (RBAC) operate in?

A

RedBall Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.