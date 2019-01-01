RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics
RAPT Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $44.00 expecting RAPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 189.86% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and RAPT Therapeutics their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RAPT Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RAPT Therapeutics was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $44.00. The current price RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) is trading at is $15.18, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
