ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
RAPT Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:RAPT)
15.18
0.76[5.27%]
At close: Jun 3
15.18
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low14.18 - 15.37
52 Week High/Low9.86 - 43.26
Open / Close14.35 / 15.18
Float / Outstanding21.9M / 29.6M
Vol / Avg.307.1K / 319.9K
Mkt Cap450M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price17.26
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.69
Total Float21.9M

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

RAPT Therapeutics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.690

Quarterly Revenue

$641K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$641K

Earnings Recap

 

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RAPT Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 1.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.68.

Revenue was down $581.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RAPT Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.66 -0.62 -0.67 -0.71
EPS Actual -0.61 -0.63 -0.63 -0.66
Revenue Estimate 700.00K 780.00K 950.00K 870.00K
Revenue Actual 756.00K 966.00K 869.00K 1.22M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of RAPT Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

RAPT Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) reporting earnings?
A

RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-12.41, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were RAPT Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:RAPT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.