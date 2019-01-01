RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RAPT Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 1.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.68.
Revenue was down $581.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RAPT Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.66
|-0.62
|-0.67
|-0.71
|EPS Actual
|-0.61
|-0.63
|-0.63
|-0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|700.00K
|780.00K
|950.00K
|870.00K
|Revenue Actual
|756.00K
|966.00K
|869.00K
|1.22M
RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-12.41, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
