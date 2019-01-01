ñol

FreightCar America
(NASDAQ:RAIL)
4.78
0.19[4.14%]
At close: Jun 3
4.47
-0.3100[-6.49%]
After Hours: 6:29PM EDT
Day High/Low4.44 - 4.84
52 Week High/Low3.06 - 7.69
Open / Close4.55 / 4.78
Float / Outstanding6.9M / 16.5M
Vol / Avg.94.9K / 272.4K
Mkt Cap79M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.11
Total Float6.9M

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

FreightCar America reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.230

Quarterly Revenue

$93.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$93.2M

Earnings Recap

 

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FreightCar America missed estimated earnings by 228.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $60.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FreightCar America's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.16 -0.20 -0.26
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.12 -0.11 -0.48
Revenue Estimate 67.00M 60.00M 44.00M 38.20M
Revenue Actual 75.02M 58.31M 37.35M 32.37M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FreightCar America Questions & Answers

Q
When is FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) reporting earnings?
A

FreightCar America (RAIL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which hit the estimate of $-0.04.

Q
What were FreightCar America’s (NASDAQ:RAIL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $118.7M, which beat the estimate of $107.3M.

