Walgreens, PVH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 28, 2023 4:08 AM | 1 min read
With US futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $33.44 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 0.2% to $33.00 in after-hours trading.
  • PVH Corp. PVH posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY23 earnings forecast. PVH shares jumped 10.9% to $81.65 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McCormick shares fell 0.8% to $73.50 in after-hours trading.

  • FreightCar America, Inc. RAIL posted a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, but sales topped estimates. The company also said it sees FY23 revenue of $400 million to $430 million. FreightCar America shares dropped 9.8% to $2.87 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. MU to post quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares rose 0.6% to $60.14 in after-hours trading.

