Walgreens, PVH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $33.44 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 0.2% to $33.00 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $33.44 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 0.2% to $33.00 in after-hours trading. PVH Corp. PVH posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY23 earnings forecast. PVH shares jumped 10.9% to $81.65 in the after-hours trading session.

posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY23 earnings forecast. PVH shares jumped 10.9% to $81.65 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McCormick shares fell 0.8% to $73.50 in after-hours trading.

FreightCar America, Inc. RAIL posted a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, but sales topped estimates. The company also said it sees FY23 revenue of $400 million to $430 million. FreightCar America shares dropped 9.8% to $2.87 in the after-hours trading session.

posted a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, but sales topped estimates. The company also said it sees FY23 revenue of $400 million to $430 million. FreightCar America shares dropped 9.8% to $2.87 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. MU to post quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares rose 0.6% to $60.14 in after-hours trading.

