Why FreightCar America Shares Are Trading Lower By 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX shares rose 76% to $0.8276 in pre-market trading after gaining 65% on Monday.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK gained 27% to $0.2419 in pre-market trading. Codiak BioSciences shares dropped around 57% on Monday after the company voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Bird Global, Inc. BRDS gained 20.4% to $0.1641 in pre-market trading. Bird, on Monday, announced purchases of shares by management and directors.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX climbed 16% to $0.58 in pre-market trading. Accelerate Diagnostics will host a conference call on March 29, 2023 to review fourth quarter and full year results.
- PVH Corp. PVH rose 12.3% to $82.65 in pre-market after the company posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY23 earnings forecast.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL gained 10% to $0.2830 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation SI shares rose 9.1% to $2.15 in pre-market trading. Silvergate Capital shares gained around 15% on Monday after MacroStrategy reported it voluntarily prepaid its Silvergate Bank loan. MicroStrategy prepaid approximately $161.0 million.
- View, Inc. VIEW shares rose 9% to $0.58 in pre-market trading.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA rose 7.9% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Monday. Dermata Therapeutics recently announced closing of $5.0 million public offering.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX shares rose 7.9% to $1.09 in pre-market trading. Cidara Therapeutics President and CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired a total 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.04.
Losers
- WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA fell 21.7% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after jumping around 89% on Monday.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. VORB shares dropped 14.2% to $0.46 in pre-market trading. Virgin Orbit is extending its pause in operation to pursue investment, CNBC reported, citing a company-wide mail by CEO Dan Hart.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX fell 11.7% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after the company posted results for its fourth quarter.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CTXR fell 9.8% to $0.92 in pre-market. Citius Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.02 per share.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX fell 9.2% to $0.4302 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated ONCS shares fell 8.7% to $2.41 in pre-market trading.
- FreightCar America, Inc. RAIL fell 7.9% to $2.93 in pre-market trading. FreightCar America posted a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, but sales topped estimates. The company also said it sees FY23 revenue of $400 million to $430 million.
- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares fell 7.6% to $0.5082 in pre-market trading. Sidus Space filed for common stock offering on Monday.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX fell 5.9% to $0.4801 in pre-market trading.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR fell 4.6% to $10.69 in pre-market trading after the company announced a cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the first quarter and issued an update on estimated results of operations, portfolio, liquidity and book value.
Now Read This: Investor Fear Eases As Dow Jumps Around 200 Points
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.