FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FreightCar America
FreightCar America Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) was reported by Cowen & Co. on April 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting RAIL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -68.62% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) was provided by Cowen & Co., and FreightCar America maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FreightCar America, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FreightCar America was filed on April 15, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 15, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FreightCar America (RAIL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.50 to $1.50. The current price FreightCar America (RAIL) is trading at is $4.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.