Rite Aid Corp is a large retail drugstore chain in the United States. The company reports via two segments: retail pharmacy and pharmacy services. The retail pharmacy segment generates revenue primarily through the sale of prescription drugs, along with an assortment of merchandise that includes over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and numerous other everyday consumables. The pharmacy-services segment relates to EnvisionRx, a fully owned subsidiary that operates as a pharmacy benefit management provider offering a broad range of pharmaceutical services.