Rite Aid Corp is a large retail drugstore chain in the United States. The company reports via two segments: retail pharmacy and pharmacy services. The retail pharmacy segment generates revenue primarily through the sale of prescription drugs, along with an assortment of merchandise that includes over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and numerous other everyday consumables. The pharmacy-services segment relates to EnvisionRx, a fully owned subsidiary that operates as a pharmacy benefit management provider offering a broad range of pharmaceutical services.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.1400.150 0.2900
REV6.320B6.229B-91.000M

Rite Aid Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rite Aid (RAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rite Aid's (RAD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rite Aid (RAD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) was reported by JP Morgan on June 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting RAD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.09% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rite Aid (RAD)?

A

The stock price for Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is $9.085 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rite Aid (RAD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rite Aid.

Q

When is Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) reporting earnings?

A

Rite Aid’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Rite Aid (RAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rite Aid.

Q

What sector and industry does Rite Aid (RAD) operate in?

A

Rite Aid is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.