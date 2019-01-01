QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for QuickLogic
QuickLogic Questions & Answers
The latest price target for QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) was reported by Roth Capital on May 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting QUIK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.85% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) was provided by Roth Capital, and QuickLogic upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of QuickLogic, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for QuickLogic was filed on May 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest QuickLogic (QUIK) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $7.00 to $8.00. The current price QuickLogic (QUIK) is trading at is $7.63, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
