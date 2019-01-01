QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

QuickLogic beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $1.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at QuickLogic's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.06 -0.15 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.03 -0.16 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 3.90M 3.83M 2.80M 2.50M Revenue Actual 3.71M 3.86M 2.88M 2.24M

