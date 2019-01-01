QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for QualTek Services
QualTek Services Questions & Answers
The latest price target for QualTek Services (NASDAQ: QTEK) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting QTEK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 319.16% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for QualTek Services (NASDAQ: QTEK) was provided by Oppenheimer, and QualTek Services initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of QualTek Services, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for QualTek Services was filed on April 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest QualTek Services (QTEK) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price QualTek Services (QTEK) is trading at is $1.67, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
