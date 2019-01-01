QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
QuinStreet missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was down $2.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 26.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at QuinStreet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.16
|0.15
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.17
|0.17
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|133.24M
|152.31M
|142.62M
|147.59M
|Revenue Actual
|125.33M
|159.61M
|151.20M
|153.05M
