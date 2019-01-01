ñol

QuinStreet
(NASDAQ:QNST)
10.87
-0.17[-1.54%]
At close: Jun 3
10.87
00
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low10.79 - 11.03
52 Week High/Low8.28 - 21
Open / Close10.97 / 10.87
Float / Outstanding43.7M / 54.8M
Vol / Avg.220.4K / 363.9K
Mkt Cap595.8M
P/E217.4
50d Avg. Price10.69
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float43.7M

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

QuinStreet reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.090

Quarterly Revenue

$150.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$150.7M

Earnings Recap

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

QuinStreet missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was down $2.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 26.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at QuinStreet's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.16 0.15 0.16
EPS Actual 0.06 0.17 0.17 0.20
Revenue Estimate 133.24M 152.31M 142.62M 147.59M
Revenue Actual 125.33M 159.61M 151.20M 153.05M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

QuinStreet Questions & Answers

Q
When is QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) reporting earnings?
A

QuinStreet (QNST) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.07.

Q
What were QuinStreet’s (NASDAQ:QNST) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $81.5M, which missed the estimate of $81.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.