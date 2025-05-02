Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Crash In Q2

As of May 2, 2025, three stocks in the communication services sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

QuinStreet Inc QNST

QuinStreet will report financial results for its third quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7. The company's stock jumped around 8% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $26.27.

RSI Value: 70.4

70.4 QNST Price Action: Shares of QuinStreet jumped 6.8% to close at $18.71 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 42.13 Momentum score with Value at 46.15.

Emerald Holding Inc EEX

On May 1, Emerald Holding reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Hervé Sedky, Emerald’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our strong first-quarter performance underscores the meaningful progress we’ve made in executing our strategy and delivering value to both our customers and shareholders.” The company's stock gained around 18% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $6.74.

RSI Value: 78

78 EEX Price Action: Shares of Emerald Holding gained 15% to close at $4.52 on Thursday.

HUYA Inc – ADR HUYA

HUYA will report its first quarter unaudited financial results on Tuesday, May 13, before the opening bell. The company's stock gained around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $6.84.

RSI Value: 70.3

70.3 HUYA Price Action: Shares of HUYA gained 1.6% to close at $3.82 on Thursday.

