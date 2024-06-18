This Kroger Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded the rating for STMicroelectronics N.V. STM from Sell to Neutral, while raising the price target from $35.5 to $45.8. STMicroelectronics shares fell 0.2% to trade at $43.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded The Kroger Co. KR from Market Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $58 to $60. Kroger shares gained 2.2% to trade at $52.19 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher upgraded the rating for Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR from Hold to Buy, while announcing a price target of $40. Juniper Networks shares rose 0.3% to settle at $35.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Craig-Hallum analyst Jason Kreyer upgraded QuinStreet, Inc. QNST from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $22. QuinStreet shares gained 9.3% to trade at $17.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis upgraded the rating for Sunoco LP SUN from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $65. Sunoco shares gained 0.5% to trade at $54.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
