QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for QuinStreet
The latest price target for QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) was reported by Lake Street on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting QNST to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) was provided by Lake Street, and QuinStreet downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of QuinStreet, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for QuinStreet was filed on February 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest QuinStreet (QNST) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price QuinStreet (QNST) is trading at is $10.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
