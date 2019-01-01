ñol

Q&K International Group
(NASDAQ:QK)
1.32
-0.08[-5.71%]
At close: Jun 10
1.47
0.1500[11.36%]
After Hours: 6:54PM EDT
Day High/Low1.27 - 1.47
52 Week High/Low0.27 - 2.85
Open / Close1.4 / 1.32
Float / Outstanding- / 172.5M
Vol / Avg.52.6K / 392.2K
Mkt Cap227.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-27.63
Total Float-

Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Q&K International Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 15

EPS

$-1.800

Quarterly Revenue

$160.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Q&K International Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Q&K International Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) reporting earnings?
A

Q&K International Group (QK) is scheduled to report earnings on September 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 15, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Q&K International Group’s (NASDAQ:QK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $177.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

