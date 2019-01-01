Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 15
EPS
$-1.800
Quarterly Revenue
$160.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
–
Earnings History
Q&K International Group Questions & Answers
When is Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) reporting earnings?
Q&K International Group (QK) is scheduled to report earnings on September 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 15, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Q&K International Group’s (NASDAQ:QK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $177.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
