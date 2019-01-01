QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
QKL Stores Inc is engaged in the operation of retail chain stores in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. The company's supermarkets and hypermarkets sell merchandise including groceries, fresh food, and non-food items.


QKL Stores Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QKL Stores (QKLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QKL Stores (OTCEM: QKLS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are QKL Stores's (QKLS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QKL Stores.

Q

What is the target price for QKL Stores (QKLS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QKL Stores

Q

Current Stock Price for QKL Stores (QKLS)?

A

The stock price for QKL Stores (OTCEM: QKLS) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 15:02:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QKL Stores (QKLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QKL Stores.

Q

When is QKL Stores (OTCEM:QKLS) reporting earnings?

A

QKL Stores does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QKL Stores (QKLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QKL Stores.

Q

What sector and industry does QKL Stores (QKLS) operate in?

A

QKL Stores is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.