QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Quidel beat estimated earnings by 17.9%, reporting an EPS of $11.66 versus an estimate of $9.89.
Revenue was up $626.66 million from the same period last year.
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.68 which was followed by a 10.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Quidel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.61
|3.52
|1.46
|4.71
|EPS Actual
|7.29
|5.36
|0.75
|4.38
|Revenue Estimate
|567.17M
|376.81M
|194.50M
|400.76M
|Revenue Actual
|636.87M
|509.74M
|176.61M
|375.34M
