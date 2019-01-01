QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quidel beat estimated earnings by 17.9%, reporting an EPS of $11.66 versus an estimate of $9.89.

Revenue was up $626.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.68 which was followed by a 10.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quidel's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 5.61 3.52 1.46 4.71 EPS Actual 7.29 5.36 0.75 4.38 Revenue Estimate 567.17M 376.81M 194.50M 400.76M Revenue Actual 636.87M 509.74M 176.61M 375.34M

