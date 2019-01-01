Qudian (NYSE:QD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Qudian
Qudian Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Qudian (NYSE: QD) was reported by Citigroup on June 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.33 expecting QD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.88% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Qudian (NYSE: QD) was provided by Citigroup, and Qudian downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Qudian, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Qudian was filed on June 4, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 4, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Qudian (QD) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $1.33. The current price Qudian (QD) is trading at is $0.83, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
