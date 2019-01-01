Qudian (NYSE:QD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 18
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$59.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$378.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Qudian using advanced sorting and filters.
Qudian Questions & Answers
When is Qudian (NYSE:QD) reporting earnings?
Qudian (QD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 18, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Qudian (NYSE:QD)?
The Actual EPS was $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Qudian’s (NYSE:QD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $218.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.