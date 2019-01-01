QQQ
Range
23.75 - 26.57
Vol / Avg.
513.8K/543.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.76 - 39.71
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.96
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
174.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Paycor HCM Inc is a Software-as-a-Service provider of human capital management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Its suite of solutions enables organizations to streamline HCM and payroll workflows and achieve regulatory compliance while serving as the single, secure system of record for all employee data.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.050 0.0100
REV99.570M103.067M3.497M

Paycor HCM Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paycor HCM (PYCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Paycor HCM's (PYCR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Paycor HCM (PYCR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting PYCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.93% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Paycor HCM (PYCR)?

A

The stock price for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is $26.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paycor HCM (PYCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paycor HCM.

Q

When is Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) reporting earnings?

A

Paycor HCM’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 3, 2022.

Q

Is Paycor HCM (PYCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paycor HCM.

Q

What sector and industry does Paycor HCM (PYCR) operate in?

A

Paycor HCM is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.