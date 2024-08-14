Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Paycor HCM Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Paycor HCM, Inc. PYCR is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Analysts expect the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at 9 cents per share, up from 8 cents per share in the year-ago period. Paycor HCM is projected to report quarterly revenue of $161.17 million, compared to $140.04 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 8, Paycor HCM posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Paycor HCM shares gained 1.1% to close at $12.30 on Tuesday.

Truist Securities analyst Terry Tillman maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $33 to $20 on Aug. 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $17 to $14 on June 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $20 on June 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $22 to $19 on May 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $25 to $22 on May 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

