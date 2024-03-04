AMD To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Loading...
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for Li Auto Inc. LI from $57 to $60. B of A Securities analyst Ming Hsun Lee maintained a Buy rating. Li Auto shares fell 5.1% to close at $43.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased the price target for HashiCorp, Inc. HCP from $27 to $30. Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating. HashiCorp shares fell 0.8% to close at $25.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised Pactiv Evergreen Inc. PTVE price target from $12.5 to $14. Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson maintained a Neutral rating. Pactiv Evergreen shares fell 10.1% to close at $13.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen boosted the price target for MasTec, Inc. MTZ from $85 to $105. TD Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi maintained an Outperform rating. MasTec shares gained 12.4% to close at $84.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho cut uniQure N.V. QURE price target from $10 to $7. Mizuho analyst Uy Ear maintained a Neutral rating. uniQure shares fell 2.8% to close at $5.59 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV from $225 to $270. Jefferies analyst David Windley maintained a Buy rating. Veeva shares fell 1.6% to close at $222.01 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG boosted MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX price target from $12 to $24. BTIG analyst Kaveri Pohlman maintained a Buy rating. MacroGenics shares climbed 6.2% to close at $19.06 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo boosted Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR price target from $160 to $180. Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained an Overweight rating. Dollar Tree shares climbed 1.2% to close at $148.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays increased Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD price target from $200 to $235. Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley maintained an Overweight rating. AMD shares gained 5.3% to close at $202.64 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo increased CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD price target from $315 to $380. Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained an Overweight rating. CrowdStrike shares fell 3% to close at $314.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
