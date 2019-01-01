|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.850
|REV
|194.606M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ: PTSI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in P.A.M. Transportation’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).
The latest price target for P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ: PTSI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting PTSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.79% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ: PTSI) is $67.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2012.
P.A.M. Transportation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for P.A.M. Transportation.
P.A.M. Transportation is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.