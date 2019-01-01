QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc is engaged in truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities. Its operations are classified into truckload services or brokerage and logistics services around the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company generates maximum revenue from the United States.

P.A.M. Transportation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ: PTSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are P.A.M. Transportation's (PTSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ: PTSI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting PTSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.79% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI)?

A

The stock price for P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ: PTSI) is $67.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2012.

Q

When is P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) reporting earnings?

A

P.A.M. Transportation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for P.A.M. Transportation.

Q

What sector and industry does P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) operate in?

A

P.A.M. Transportation is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.