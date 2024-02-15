Reliance Steel & Aluminum Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins JFrog, AppLovin, Shake Shack And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were mostly higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS rose sharply in today’s session after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings above estimates and issued above-consensus first-quarter FY24 adjusted EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted adjusted earnings of $4.73 per share, beating market estimates of $3.92 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $3.34 billion versus estimates of $3.30 billion.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares climbed 10.4% to $325.15 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. NNOX shares surged 54.7% to $9.84. Nvidia reported a 59,632 share stake in Nano X Imaging.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN rose 53% to $3.4499. According to data from Benzinga Pro, BlackRock reported a 5.6% passive stake in SoundHound AI after the market close. Traders also appear to be circling a filing from Nvidia in which the company disclosed positions in several companies, including SoundHound AI.

Pegasystems Inc. PEGA climbed 27.8% to $64.84 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.

JFrog Ltd. FROG shares gained 27% to $47.09 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter adjusted EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.

American Well Corporation AMWL surged 25% to $1.39 following quarterly results.

Datasea Inc. DTSS climbed 25% to $11.24. DataSea announced a $30 million 5G multimodal communication technology service agreement.

AppLovin Corporation APP climbed 22% to $57.16 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Ultralife Corporation ULBI rose 21.4% to $9.60 following upbeat quarterly results.

Shake Shack Inc. SHAK climbed 18.6% to $92.60 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued guidance.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC gained 18.6% to $51.65 after the company announced the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared its registration statement on Form S-4 effective.

Sylvamo Corporation SLVM rose 18.5% to $53.94 following upbeat earnings.

DNOW Inc. DNOW surged 18.4% to $11.62 following strong quarterly results.

Organon & Co. OGN shares gained 16.5% to $19.07 after the company reported better than expected Q4 2023 earnings and issued 2024 guidance.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO rose 15.6% to $39.75.

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA gained 14% to $288.44 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.

Appian Corporation APPN surged 13.8% to $37.97 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results above estimates.

surged 13.8% to $37.97 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results above estimates. Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA gained 12.7% to $285.24 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.

Informatica Inc. INFA rose 12.6% to $33.91 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. PTEN gained 12.3% to $11.61 following strong sales.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC gained 11.5% to $85.66 following strong results.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP rose 10.8% to $87.62. Wolfe Research analyst Andy Chen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics with a Peer Perform rating.

Antero Resources Corporation AR gained 10.5% to $23.44 following upbeat results.

EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM rose 10.3% to $288.44 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

Kadant Inc. KAI climbed 10% to $346.60 following strong results.

climbed 10% to $346.60 following strong results. Cognex Corporation CGNX gained 9.8% to $39.70 following upbeat earnings.

gained 9.8% to $39.70 following upbeat earnings. Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK rose 8.8% to $11.72.

rose 8.8% to $11.72. SunPower Corporation SPWR shares climbed 8.8% to $4.64 after the company announced raising $175 million in new capital financing from TotalEnergies and Global Infrastructure Partners and fourth-quarter financial results below estimates.

shares climbed 8.8% to $4.64 after the company announced raising $175 million in new capital financing from TotalEnergies and Global Infrastructure Partners and fourth-quarter financial results below estimates. Lyft, Inc. LYFT gained 8.6% to $17.82. Lyft recently reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

gained 8.6% to $17.82. Lyft recently reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Manulife Financial Corporation MFC rose 7.6% to $24.34 following upbeat earnings.

rose 7.6% to $24.34 following upbeat earnings. Albemarle Corporation ALB gained 7% to $122.36 after the company reported quarterly financial results.

gained 7% to $122.36 after the company reported quarterly financial results. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 6.2% to $170.35 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and announced an $80 price target.

