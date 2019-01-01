QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Province Resources Ltd, formerly ScandiVanadium Ltd is engaged in the exploration of minerals. The Skane project offers exposure to Vanadium and the battery metals sector. The company's other projects are Pascalle Gold Project and Gnama Nickel Project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Province Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Province Resources (PRVRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Province Resources (OTCPK: PRVRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Province Resources's (PRVRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Province Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Province Resources (PRVRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Province Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Province Resources (PRVRF)?

A

The stock price for Province Resources (OTCPK: PRVRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Province Resources (PRVRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Province Resources.

Q

When is Province Resources (OTCPK:PRVRF) reporting earnings?

A

Province Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Province Resources (PRVRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Province Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Province Resources (PRVRF) operate in?

A

Province Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.