Provention Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in sourcing, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease, including oncological, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidates include PRV-031, for the interception, delay, or prevention of type 1 diabetes; PRV-3279, for the potential treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus; and PRV-6527, PRV-300, and PRV-101.