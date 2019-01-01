|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.450
|-0.410
|0.0400
|REV
|560.000K
|717.000K
|157.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Provention Bio’s space includes: Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR), BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI), Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA), CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS).
The latest price target for Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) was reported by Oppenheimer on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting PRVB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 151.97% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) is $6.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Provention Bio.
Provention Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Provention Bio.
Provention Bio is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.