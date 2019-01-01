QQQ
Range
5.33 - 6.35
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.4 - 15.32
Mkt Cap
402.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.95
P/E
-
EPS
-0.43
Shares
63.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Provention Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in sourcing, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease, including oncological, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidates include PRV-031, for the interception, delay, or prevention of type 1 diabetes; PRV-3279, for the potential treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus; and PRV-6527, PRV-300, and PRV-101.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.450-0.410 0.0400
REV560.000K717.000K157.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Provention Bio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Provention Bio (PRVB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Provention Bio's (PRVB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Provention Bio (PRVB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) was reported by Oppenheimer on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting PRVB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 151.97% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Provention Bio (PRVB)?

A

The stock price for Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) is $6.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Provention Bio (PRVB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Provention Bio.

Q

When is Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) reporting earnings?

A

Provention Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Provention Bio (PRVB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Provention Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Provention Bio (PRVB) operate in?

A

Provention Bio is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.