Hillenbrand, Cisco, Macy's And Other Big Gainers From Thursday

U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday, with the S&P 500 dropping around 0.3%. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX jumped 96.4% to settle at $51.70 on Thursday.

Ardelyx Inc ARDX shares climbed 41% to close at $1.72 as the company said the FDA Advisory Committee voted 9-To-4 that the benefits of XPHOZAH outweigh its risks for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ATAT climbed 31% to close at $14.92.

NWTN Inc. NWTN gained 29.8% to settle at $4.10.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI jumped 25.2% to settle at $38.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY22 earnings forecast.

Cartesian Growth Corporation GLBL shares climbed 20.9% to close at $10.41 after dropping over 15% on Wednesday.

RLX Technology Inc. RLX rose 20.1% to close at $1.73 after the company reported Q3 financial results.

Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL jumped 15.5% to close at $5.28. Fossil Group recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Macy's, Inc. M surged 15% to close at $22.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 EPS guidance.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. PRTH gained 13.8% to close at $5.36. Stephen W Hipp, Board Member at Priority Tech, reported a large insider buy on November 16, according to a new SEC filing.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME jumped 13.1% to settle at $5.96 amid strength in Alibaba, which gained following Q2 results.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV gained 12.9% to close at $4.02. nergy Vault recently reported quarterly losses of $0.21 per share.

Perfect Corp. PERF surged 11.4% to settle at $9.95.

i3 Verticals, Inc. IIIV gained 10% to settle at $24.50 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY23 guidance.

PepGen Inc. PEPG gained 9.9% to close at $16.48.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS jumped 9.4% to close at $31.16. Shoals Technologies recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Diana Shipping Inc. DSX rose 9.2% to close at $4.410 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Hillenbrand, Inc. HI gained 8% to close at $48.05 following upbeat Q4 results.

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO rose 5% to close at $46.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.