Lowe's, Alcon And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 180 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

shares jumped 35.1% to $13.75. Sportradar Group AG SRAD shares gained 15.3% to $11.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and raised FY22 revenue outlook.

rose 5.5% to $2.3950. Affimed posted a Q3 loss of €0.11 per share. Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW gained 5% to $219.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised its FY22 EPS guidance.