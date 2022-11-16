ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Lowe's, Alcon And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 16, 2022 10:57 AM | 1 min read

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 180 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Tiga Acquisition Corp. TINV shares jumped 35.1% to $13.75.
  • Sportradar Group AG SRAD shares gained 15.3% to $11.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and raised FY22 revenue outlook.
  • Cartesian Growth Corporation GLBL climbed 14.5% to $11.65.
  • Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO rose 13.4% to $15.53. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from Neutral to Buy and announced a $20 price target.
  • Natera, Inc. NTRA gained 12.6% to $38.47. Natera priced follow-on offering of 11.4 million shares at $35 per share.
  • NextNav Inc. NN jumped 9.7% to $3.6550.
  • Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. PRTH gained 7.2% to $5.52. Priority Tech Holdings recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share.
  • Alcon Inc. ALC surged 6.9% to $67.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR gained 6.6% to $63.67. Restaurant Brands International appointed former Domino’s Pizza Chief Executive Officer Patrick Doyle as its Executive Chairman.
  • Affimed N.V. AFMD rose 5.5% to $2.3950. Affimed posted a Q3 loss of €0.11 per share.
  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW gained 5% to $219.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised its FY22 EPS guidance.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big gainersConsumer DiscretionaryHome Improvement RetailTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas