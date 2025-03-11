March 11, 2025 8:22 AM 2 min read

This Primoris Services Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Damon Delmonte initiated coverage on Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. NPB with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $18. Northpointe Bancshares shares closed at $13.63 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck initiated coverage on Inuvo, Inc. INUV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $2. Inuvo shares closed at $0.3538 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst Serge Belanger initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Ocular Therapeutix shares closed at $7.65 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on Primoris Services Corporation PRIM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $73. Primoris Services shares closed at $60.51 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jones Trading analyst Justin Walsh initiated coverage on Serina Therapeutics, Inc. SER with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11. Serina Therapeutics shares closed at $4.78 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PRIM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

