This Primoris Services Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Damon Delmonte initiated coverage on Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. NPB with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $18. Northpointe Bancshares shares closed at $13.63 on Monday.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck initiated coverage on Inuvo, Inc. INUV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $2. Inuvo shares closed at $0.3538 on Monday.

Needham analyst Serge Belanger initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc . OCUL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Ocular Therapeutix shares closed at $7.65 on Monday.

Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on Primoris Services Corporation PRIM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $73. Primoris Services shares closed at $60.51 on Monday.

Jones Trading analyst Justin Walsh initiated coverage on Serina Therapeutics, Inc. SER with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11. Serina Therapeutics shares closed at $4.78 on Monday.

