DOE Warns Of Hidden Risks As Chinese Devices In Power Inverters Sparks National Security Concerns: 7 Stocks That Could Be In Focus

The security of publicly traded U.S. solar companies is in focus as Chinese communication devices were found in critical renewable energy infrastructure, particularly power inverters.

What Happened: These devices, discovered during security checks of equipment, bypass typical firewall protections despite remote access capabilities being standard for updates and maintenance, reported Reuters.

Communication devices have been found in the batteries of several Chinese suppliers over the last nine months, as per the report.

The U.S. Department of Energy said that while these features and functionality “may not have malicious intent, it is critical for those procuring to have a full understanding of the capabilities of the products received.”

Some U.S.-based solar companies that could be in focus by the presence of undocumented devices in their supply include the following.

Stocks YTD Performance One-Year Performance NextEra Energy Inc. NEE 0.81% -6.31% First Solar Inc. FSLR 3.49% 0.55% Sunrun Inc. RUN 24.39% 5.05% CMS Energy Corp. CMS 3.40% 9.21% Primoris Services Corp. PRIM -0.08% 49.85% WEC Energy Group Inc. WEC 8.78% 20.24% Duke Energy Corp. DUK 4.30% 8.81%

See Also: Peter Schiff Warns Only Major Dollar Decline Or High Tariffs Can Cut US Trade Deficit — But Inflation And Rates Will Soar

Why It Matters: Citing national security concerns, two U.S. Senators introduced the Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act in February 2025. This action prohibited the Department of Homeland Security from procuring batteries from some Chinese entities, effective October 2027.

The six Chinese companies targeted included Contemporary Amperex Technology Company, BYD Company, Envision Energy, EVE Energy Company, Hithium Energy Storage Technology Company, and Gotion High-tech Company.

Meanwhile, Huawei exited the U.S. market in 2019, but it remains a dominant supplier worldwide.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, ended higher on Wednesday. The SPY was up 0.13% to $587.59, while the QQQ advanced 0.60% to $518.68, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Thursday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading lower.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock