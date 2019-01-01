PRA Health Sciences is a global contract research organization that provides drug development and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Its services run from early- to late-stage clinical trial outsourcing with varying levels of support, including one-off specialized staffing services to strategic partnerships where PRA handles nearly all aspects of the trial. In 2017, PRA acquired Symphony Health, a healthcare data and analytics provider. PRA's competitor, Icon, announced it will acquire PRA for $12 billion, which is scheduled to close in third-quarter 2021.