CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CPI Card
The latest price target for CPI Card (NASDAQ: PMTS) was reported by Lake Street on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting PMTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.73% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CPI Card (NASDAQ: PMTS) was provided by Lake Street, and CPI Card initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CPI Card, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CPI Card was filed on December 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CPI Card (PMTS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $26.00. The current price CPI Card (PMTS) is trading at is $17.60, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
