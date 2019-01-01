CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.510
Quarterly Revenue
$111.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$111.4M
Earnings History
CPI Card Questions & Answers
When is CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) reporting earnings?
CPI Card (PMTS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which missed the estimate of $0.10.
What were CPI Card’s (NASDAQ:PMTS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $65.8M, which missed the estimate of $69.1M.
